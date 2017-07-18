Austin Aries has completely changed his look following his WWE release earlier this month.

Aries shaved his head and trademark beard and shared the photo below on Twitter. Aries referenced the Kurt Angle Jason Jordan angle on RAW and joked that it was revealed that he was Pitbull's twin brother.

Aries is currently under a 90-day non-compete agreement with WWE. He will be a free agent on October 5th. He is able to work any dates that WWE approves of during that time.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.