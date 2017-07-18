Austin Aries has completely changed his look following his WWE release earlier this month.
Aries is currently under a 90-day non-compete agreement with WWE. He will be a free agent on October 5th. He is able to work any dates that WWE approves of during that time.
Wow! First it's revealed I'm @pitbull twin brother and now @JasonJordanJJ is @RealKurtAngle son!? Crazy!! ??????https://t.co/3SU4BD6OWr pic.twitter.com/NJxyybLYQx— Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) July 18, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.