Emma expressed her frustration on Twitter last night about not being used on television.

Emma returned to action in mid-June after suffering a shoulder injury in early May. WWE teased a storyline with her and Dana Brooke during the Great Balls Of Fire Kickoff show last week but have yet to follow up on it.

During the Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss match on last night's RAW, Emma wrote, "watching Alexa Vs Bayley... Then Sasha and Nia.. Love watching others get more opportunities that I never get! Cool.."

Emma had signed a contract with WWE in 2011. She revealed her Emma ring name in August of 2012. She tweeted that she has been with the company for five years and was just sitting backstage at RAW.

You can check out Emma's tweets below:

Here in #WWENashville watching Alexa Vs Bayley... Then Sasha and Nia.. Love watching others get more opportunities that I never get! Cool..?? — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 18, 2017

Sitting backstage at #RAW on my 5yrs with @WWE... Happy Anniversary to me! ??#RAWNashville — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 18, 2017

