WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been added to the September 30, 2017 RAW live event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the Winnipeg Sun have confirmed.

Lesnar joins Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Cesaro, Sheamus, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, The Hardy Boyz, Sasha Banks, Enzo Amore and Big Cass as other Superstars advertised. Tickets are available on Friday at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.ca

WWE last visited Winnipeg in February when Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz and AJ Styles in the show's main event. We have live reports from that show available here at WrestlingINC.com.

Below is an updated look at Brock Lesnar's WWE schedule:

* WWE SmackDown live event: July 29th (Detroit, MI)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: July 31st (Pittsburgh, PA)

* WWE SmackDown live event: August 12th (Tampa, FL)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: August 14th (Boston, MA)

* WWE SummerSlam: August 20th (Brooklyn, NY)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: August 28th (Memphis, TN)

* WWE No Mercy: September 24th (Los Angeles, CA)

* WWE RAW live event: September 30th (Winnipeg, MB)

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.