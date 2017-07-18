Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama with the final hype for Sunday's WWE Battleground pay-per-view.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Jinder Mahal brings the Punjabi Prison to SmackDown LIVE

* WWE Battleground opponents square off in tag team showdown

* John Cena to address Flag Match in exclusive interview

* Mike Kanellis to make in-ring debut against Sami Zayn

* Will Breezango find the truth?

