Thanks to Ben Kasping for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Columbus, Georgia:
* Chad Gable, Zack Ryder and Sin Cara defeated Aiden English, Epico and Erick Rowan
* Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day and Breezango
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over WWE United States Champion AJ Styles
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Lana
* John Cena defeated Rusev
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.