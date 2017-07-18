Thanks to Ben Kasping for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Columbus, Georgia:

* Chad Gable, Zack Ryder and Sin Cara defeated Aiden English, Epico and Erick Rowan

* Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day and Breezango

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over WWE United States Champion AJ Styles

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Lana

* John Cena defeated Rusev

