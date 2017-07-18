Kevin Owens was apparently part of an online hoax that claimed there were "leaked nude photos" of him. You can check out some of the social media responses below:

kevin owens got his nudes leaked?? omg — f (@bexpIoder) July 18, 2017

oh good lord, Kevin Owens got his nudes leaked now? — James (@41Betrayals) July 18, 2017

literally a thread of reactions to "kevin owens' nudes leaked" from @thebasedparker pic.twitter.com/txE4IAbUSW — nut boy (@tommythiccles) July 18, 2017

Owens responded on his verified Twitter account on Monday night and shot down the rumors:

"Just landed in Birmingham and saw these ridiculous claims," tweeted Ownes. "How laughable! There's some incredibly pathetic people out there. Get a life!"

Owens was recently in the news for applauding WWE's initiative to cancel Talking Smack. He dropped the United States title to AJ Styles at the company's live event at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

"If you think that's actually me, you're as dumb as the morons who started this stupidity," Owens continued. "Although I have to admit that I'm now considering getting a nipple piercing."

KO later came back and said his wife "said no" to him getting a nipple piercing. He also joked with Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks about it:

Owens will compete in a tag team match with Baron Corbin against WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live. Make sure to join us for live coverage right here at WrestlingINC.com.

