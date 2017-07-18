- Above is the latest episode of Bella Brains with The Bella Twins taking the common sobriety test of reciting the alphabet backwards.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 113,000 interactions with 26,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week's 89,000 Twitter interactions with 20,000 unique authors. RAW also had 196,000 Facebook interactions with 138,000 unique authors, up from last week's 180,000 interactions with 124,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler confirmed on Twitter that he will be working the Battleground panel this Sunday and the post-Battleground edition of Talking Smack. He tweeted the following when asked if he is still with WWE:

Yes, of course. I'll be on the pre show panel at #BATTLEGROUND this Sunday and on #TalkingSmack afterwards. All on the @WWENetwork https://t.co/DBmLJm2Cox — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) July 18, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.