- Above is the latest episode of Bella Brains with The Bella Twins taking the common sobriety test of reciting the alphabet backwards.
- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler confirmed on Twitter that he will be working the Battleground panel this Sunday and the post-Battleground edition of Talking Smack. He tweeted the following when asked if he is still with WWE:
Yes, of course. I'll be on the pre show panel at #BATTLEGROUND this Sunday and on #TalkingSmack afterwards. All on the @WWENetwork https://t.co/DBmLJm2Cox— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) July 18, 2017
