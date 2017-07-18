- Above is video of Mark Henry talking to WWE Hall of Famers Ron Simmons and The Godfather on last night's "Table For 3" episode. Regarding his WWE future, Henry says his in-ring time is coming to an end as he goes from a talent to a behind-the-scenes employee in a few months. Henry talks about being focused on helping the company with new talents.

- WWE posted the following on Akira Tozawa going into tonight's WWE 205 Live as he looks for rematches against Ariya Daivari and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville:

Is Tozawa too injured to compete? Despite his loss to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the first-ever WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view – albeit by some questionable tactics from the champion – Akira Tozawa remains laser-focused on dethroning The King of the Cruiserweights. However, last week on WWE 205 Live, Tozawa's match against Ariya Daivari ended prematurely when Neville attacked and locked his nemesis in the Rings of Saturn. The extent of the damage done during the attack was unknown for nearly a week until Daivari and the Japanese Superstar squared off once more on Raw. During the contest, it was clear Tozawa was favoring his shoulder and The Persian Lion pounced. Neville's attack, combined with Daivari's merciless targeting of Tozawa's shoulder led to Titus O'Neil quitting on behalf of his client. After the match, Tozawa – upset that O'Neil made him quit – demanded that the Founder and CEO of Titus Worldwide secure not only a rematch with Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, but also a rematch with Daivari. Tozawa may be over-exerting himself, especially if he's nursing an injury, and that makes him especially vulnerable to The King of the Cruiserweights. Can The Stamina Monster fight through the pain, or will O'Neil's decision on Raw turn out to be the right one?

