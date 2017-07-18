- WWE posted this video with Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella reacting to the Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match at Sunday's Battleground pay-per-view. As noted, it will be Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch with the winner facing SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi at SummerSlam. Carmella says she's been treated unfairly as of late and Sunday's match is insane to her because as far as she's concerned, she doesn't care who the #1 contender is or who the champion is because she has the contract that guarantees her a title shot. Carmella says she will make the most fabulous SmackDown Women's Champion.

- It appears WWE's 2018 Royal Rumble weekend travel packages quickly sold out on Monday as additional packages were made available this afternoon. You can order the packages at this link . As noted, the Royal package starts at $2,925 per person while the VIP package starts at $1,350 per person and the Gold package starts at $900 per person. Individual tickets go on sale later this month. The 2018 Rumble takes place on January 28th from Philadelphia.

- WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo noted on Twitter that he underwent endoscopic sinus surgery on Monday. He tweeted:

I really appreciate the messages of support. A few days of rest and I'll be ready to go! ???? #endoscopicsinussurgery — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) July 17, 2017

