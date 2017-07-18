- Above is video of Sasha Banks practicing her Australian rules football skills with Collingwood Football Club star Moana Hope while in Australia last week on a WWE promotional tour. Hope mentions that she will be walking to the ring with Sasha at one of the WWE live events in Melbourne this September.

WWE NXT Superstar Mandy Rose is also celebrating a birthday today as she turns 25.

- Below is a preview for this week's NXT episode, featuring undefeated Superstars Killian Dain and Drew McIntyre going at it to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.