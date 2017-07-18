- Above is video of Sasha Banks practicing her Australian rules football skills with Collingwood Football Club star Moana Hope while in Australia last week on a WWE promotional tour. Hope mentions that she will be walking to the ring with Sasha at one of the WWE live events in Melbourne this September.
- Below is a preview for this week's NXT episode, featuring undefeated Superstars Killian Dain and Drew McIntyre going at it to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bobby Roode.
#SAnitY's @KillianDain and @DMcIntyreWWE go head-to-head for a chance to challenge #NXTChampion @REALBobbyRoode TOMORROW on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/up9geTWcDf— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.