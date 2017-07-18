- Courtesy of "Bring It To The Table" on the WWE Network, above is new video of host Peter Rosenberg quizzing Superstars on their sports entertainment knowledge backstage at RAW. Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Renee Young, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and others appear. The next episode of "Bring It To The Table" will air on Monday, July 31st after RAW goes off the air.
- Some of the RAW Superstars met up with wrestlers from GFW last night after RAW in Nashville ended. Below are photos of James Storm hanging out with Bray Wyatt and R-Truth hanging out with Konnan & Rey Mysterio.
Nashville, TN @reymysterio @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/QB5oRI4Rh3— Konnan (@Konnan5150) July 18, 2017
So there where these two backwoods guys having a good time......@WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/ATnaccXgAA— James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) July 18, 2017
