Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10:00pm EST. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

- We kick things off with a video package reviewing the history between Mustafa Ali and Drew Gulak, which boils down to Ali's high-flying style vs. Gulak's ground game.

- Vic Joseph and Corey Graves welcome us to the show as they preview Akira Tozawa and Ariya Daivari, which will take place later tonight.

Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak (2-out-of-3 Falls Match)

Gulak keeps things on the ground early on, but Ali is able to counter his way into control. Ali with an early pinning combination that lands the first fall. It pretty much came out of nowhere and Gulak is really mad that he was bested at his own game. He's tears off the top of the announcer table in anger before getting back into the ring

Ali up 1-0

Gulak switches up strikes as he tries to slow Ali down. Toss to the corner, Ali with a back handspring counter and pops Gulak. Ali to the apron, elbow to Gulak, flips in, and he rolls Gulak up for another pin, two-count. Gulak recovers, lands some elbows, works on Ali enough to go for a pin, only gets a two-count. Reverse headlock by Gulak, Ali grounded in the corner as Gulak taunts him "You will never be a success!" Ali seems to get pumped up by the taunt and goes to work on Gulak. Ali tossed into the corner, counter-kick, cutter, and Gulak goes to the outside. Ali with a kick to Gulak, both men on the outside, Ali tossed into the timekeeper area. He jumps the barricade and hits a hurricanrana to put Gulak down. Action goes back into the ring, Ali attempts to go up to the top and Gulak yanks him down to the mat. Gulak locks in a dragon sleeper for a tap!

Tied up 1-1

We are down to the final fall, Ali with an inside cradle pin early on, but just a two count. Gulak goes right into more rest hold. Ali attempts to climb up the ropes and Gulak with another counter into a pin for two. Inverted Hurricanrana by Ali! Both men seem to be nearly out of gas. Gulak to the outside, Ali up to the top rope, and he hits a front flip on Gulak to the floor! Probably got the biggest pop out of the crow, who has been really quite for most of this match. Ali tosses his opponent back into the ring. Ali with a splash that gets reversed into a pin, 2! Ali goes for a tornado DDt, suplex by Gulak right into the corner.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.