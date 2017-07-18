- Renee Young interviewed Chad Gable on tonight's WWE SmackDown for his reaction to American Alpha partner Jason Jordan being revealed as the long lost son of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle last night. Gable seemed a bit bothered that Jordan didn't give him a heads-up because this is life-changing for him as well. Gable later talked about having a chance for a fresh start on his own as Angle and Jordan now have a fresh start together. Gable ended the interview by saying fans will now get to see him on his own. Above is video from the interview.
He's a lover AND a fighter! @RealMikeBennett makes his in-ring debut NEXT on #SDLive, LIVE on @USA_Network! @MariaLKannelis pic.twitter.com/mzvDnDquX2— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2017
It's safe to say @RealMikeBennett SERIOUSLY got on @SamiZayn's bad side after last week's backstage attack... #SDLive pic.twitter.com/Qz0jz3LBh3— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2017
LOVE-ly!!! With an impressive #SamoanDriver, @RealMikeBennett is VICTORIOUS in his #SDLive in-ring debut! @SamiZayn @MariaLKanellis pic.twitter.com/TAOz4xWqql— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2017
He's usually feeling the POWER of love, but now @RealMikeBennett is feeling the POWER of @SamiZayn! #SDLive @MariaLKanellis pic.twitter.com/bRymBPOjdL— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2017
.@MariaLKanellis always stands by her man...#SDLive@RealMikeBennett @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/cYszwyeWW6— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2017
