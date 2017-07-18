Former TNA Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde was under consideration to participate in WWE's Mae Young Classic but choose to stay retired due to an injury she sustained in training.

"I was considered to partake in the Mae Young Classic," Wilde tweeted. "Due to an injury sustained in training, retirement is where I will stay."

Wilde noted she would consider other opportunities but that she was retired as an in-ring talent. She also put over the rise of women's wrestling WWE.

Wilde, 31, worked under a WWE developmental contract in 2006-2007. Originally assigned to Deep South Wrestling, she was transferred to Florida Championship Wrestling when WWE changed their developmental affiliation.

Taylor later signed with TNA Wrestling in May 2008 and won the Knockouts Championship later that year. In January 2011, Wilde announced her retirement from professional wrestling to focus on her psychology studies.

