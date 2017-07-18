- Floyd Mayweather Jr. responded to a rumor that developed over the weekend that Conor McGregor was knocked out during a sparring session.

"If I ain't seen no footage, I don't believe it ... me and Jessie Vargas are in communication," Mayweather told FightHype.com

The rumor started when boxer Jessie Vargas stated over the weekend that McGregor was knocked out by his sparring partner. You can watch his comments at the 2:05 mark for the video embedded above.

- Mixed Martial Arts referee Mario Yamasaki stands by his decision to stop Kevin Lee vs. Michael Chiesa in the first round of their main event fight at UFC Fight Night 112 back in June.

"It would have been easier to just have let it go on," Yamasaki told MMAJunkie.com. "But the rule is clear, and when the fighters stop defending themselves intelligently, the referee must defend them. They don't have to tap. As soon as he went out, I intervened. I've been in this business for over 20 years, and I know what I saw."

Yamasaki was widely criticized for the call, including being called out by UFC president Dana White on Instagram.

- UFC Fight Night 113, which was headlined by Santiago Ponzinibbio defeating Gunnar Nelson, averaged 402,000 viewers, according to Dave Meltzer. The main card aired from 3-6 PM ET on FOX Sports 1 from the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

