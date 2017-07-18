- As noted, Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English has been announced for Sunday's WWE Battleground Kickoff pre-show. Above is video of English singing a song to Dillinger as they prepare to face each other in their second pre-show match.
- It looks like Breezango will have a match at the pay-per-view on Sunday as tonight's "Fashion X Files" segment ended with a Battleground warning from a mystery team for Fandango and Tyler Breeze. Below is video from that segment:
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.