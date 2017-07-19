- This week's WWE SmackDown saw Jimmy Uso defeat Kofi Kingston as The Usos prepare to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The New Day at Sunday's WWE Battleground pay-per-view. In the Fallout video above, The Usos talk about this week's win and are confident going into Sunday's match.

- As noted, Renee Young interviewed Chad Gable on this week's WWE SmackDown to discuss American Alpha partner Jason Jordan going to RAW after being revealed as the long lost son of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Gable talked about how fans will get to see what he can do on his own now. Gable also posted the following to Jordan on Instagram after the reveal on RAW:

I wanna start by saying thank you. Thank you for the start in professional wrestling. Thank you for giving me a chance. 2 years and 3 days ago, we made our debut together and we won. It was the start of something amazing.

On April 1, 2016 we won the NXT Tag Team Championship, we had perfection. Everything about us was excellent. We were white hot.

You're my best friend JJ. I'm gonna be honest, I had nothing in professional wrestling. I was just an Olympian doing something to get paid. But you have me something, you shined the light. You've showed me how beautiful the world is. I've traveled the world with you. We've been on countless planes, countless cars, countless matches, countless towns, wins, losses, hotel rooms, dinners, and everything imaginable. I'm closer to you than my family. Jason, you are family. When I was injured, you slept next to my hospital bed. Not even my wife did. You're my brother and my best friend. And I'm gonna remember every second of it.

On July 19, 2016 we got the call. We were drafted. We finally made it big. I was so proud of you. You had come so much further than me.

On August 2, 2016 we made out SmackDown Live debut. Triple H said it himself "welcome to the show boys. when opportunity knocks, open the door.", we kicked that son of a b---h down and ran through it.

On September 6, 2016 The Usos took away my knee. The... extinguished the fire. It didn't seem like it'd ever be the same. I thought American Alpha was done that night. I remember sitting in my hospital bed, looking over to you, and apologizing. You stepped away from the room. My wife came into the room to tell me you were crying in the other room.

On September 21, 2016 we returned. We had one goal, the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships.

It didn't seem doable. But once again, American Alpha defied the odds. December 27, 2016 we became the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships, in your home town of Chicago.

March 21, 2017 the luck seemingly ran out. We lost that gold. It felt like somebody had ripped my soul away. Everything we had ever worked for went up in flames. The Church burned down. The tap went dry.

April 2, 2017, we made out Wrestlemania debut in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. I was so happy for the both of us. You, an NXT Original, worked harder than everyone and you made it.

Last Night, July 17, 2017, you were shipped to Monday Night Raw. I am over the moon you have found your real father. Kurt Angle is one hell of a man and I am hardly surprised he's your father. Your abilities are more than identical to his, and now, everybody knows why.

For those of you that are asking, yes, American Alpha is over. Jason, you gave me love for professional wrestling. I exist in wrestling because you got me here. I love you my brother

May the Memory of American Alpha never perish