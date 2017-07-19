John Cena recently opened up to PeopleStyle about his personal grooming routine. The WWE mega-star, who many will say is the "face of the company," revealed he spends 30 minutes to an hour shaving each day.

"I'm completely man-scaped from head to toe — from the ears down — so that takes a bit of time," Cena told PeopleStyle, adding that he spends 30 minutes to an hour a day shaving. "I'm constantly trying to stay up on fine lines in my skin and that stuff, so I'm a lot more grooming-centric than you would realize. My routine is a lot more than you would think — I'd say it's a strong 7 ½ out of 10."

The brand Tapout, which has a merchandising agreement with WWE as the company's official training and fitness brand, has tapped Cena as the face of the new Tapout Body Sprays. Below is a photo of one of the products:

There's only one way to make sure you smell good to the CORE, and Tapout has the ultimate men's body spray. Discover it at @Walmart pic.twitter.com/zF6Tx1GxdA — Tapout (@Tapout) July 13, 2017

Cena noted that he began bodybuilding as a teenager and goes through at least six tubes of shaving cream a month, even offering a plug for Gillete, who he has also worked for in a promotional deal.

John told PeopleStyle he is one of the few that doesn't wear spandex or oil himself up and what the WWE audience sees with him is what they get.

"I'm one of the only guys that doesn't wear spandex or oil themselves up," explained Cena. "I just don't. Honestly, I've been pretty much an open book and what they see is what they see. I just flew in from Australia yesterday and I'll be on WWE Smackdown Live [last night] and I'll be worn out and jet-lagged and I don't care. It's not one of those things where I need to alter my appearance to appear to be something I'm not. I like the fact that the WWE audience sees me as me and they either love me or hate me for it."

Cena will Rusev in a flag match at WWE Battleground this Sunday. You can read more comments from Cena to PeopleStyle by clicking here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.