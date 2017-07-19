against Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match at Sunday's Battleground pay-per-view. In it, Mahal is asked if he is being pushed because WWE is committed to expanding in India and whether or not he has creative control over his character.

"WWE sees India as huge opportunity and wants to continue to build its base," Mahal told India Today. "Personally I am hoping being champion will increase the WWE Universe in India because I know that Indian fans are really passionate and I want to be WWE Champion in India."

Mahal won the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Battleground in May. He successfully retained the title against Orton at Money in the Bank in June.

See Also Natural Bodybuilder On Why Jinder Mahal's Physique Is Suspicious

"I do have creative control but also Vince [McMahon] gives advice and ideas and I take them," Mahal revealed. "Vince has experience and he has made the biggest sports entertainment in the history. He has made WWE into a global phenomenon. I have a good relation with Vince, he trusts me on the microphone, with my matches, which will only increase with time. I personally want to seek Vince's advice."

As revealed on SmackDown, Sunday's Punjabi Prison Match will have four doors and each will be manned by a referee. When instructed by Mahal or Orton, each door will open and remain open for just 60 seconds. It will remain shut after that 60 seconds expires. There are no doors on the outer structure but the only way to win the match is by climbing out of both structures.

Make plans to join us here at WrestlingINC.com on Sunday night for live WWE Battleground coverage. You can read more comments Mahal made to India Today by clicking here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.