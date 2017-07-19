Karen Jarrett is doing nothing to quell rumors of Global Force Wrestling's interest in Rey Mysterio - in fact, she's only igniting them.

We reported on Monday here on WrestlingINC.com (via Sports Illustrated) that GFW and WWE were both targeting Mysterio in attempt to sign him after his commitments with Lucha Underground. Mysterio is under contract with Lucha Underground through the end of season three, which will air in September. He'll be a free agent after that but has a 90-day non-compete agreement attached to his deal.

Former WWE Champion Negotiating To Return, Also In Talks With GFW
On Tuesday night, Karen posted the following photo with Mysterio on Instagram:

Karen of course is the real-life wife of Jeff Jarrett and works as an executive consultant for Global Force Wrestling.

