Karen Jarrett is doing nothing to quell rumors of Global Force Wrestling's interest in Rey Mysterio - in fact, she's only igniting them.

On Tuesday night, Karen posted the following photo with Mysterio on Instagram:

Karen of course is the real-life wife of Jeff Jarrett and works as an executive consultant for Global Force Wrestling.

