- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown saw Mike Kanellis win his in-ring WWE debut with a win over Sami Zayn, thanks to an assist from wife Maria Kanellis. In the video above, Dasha Fuentes asks Mike about the win but Maria interrupts and says of course they are excited about the way they won because Sami got what he deserves - a lesson about the power of love.

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- James Ellsworth, who is currently serving a 30-day suspension from WWE SmackDown, tweeted the following during last night's show as he approaches his 1 year anniversary with the company:

Next week is my one year anniversary of taking the @WWEUniverse by storm, I should be celebrating on #SDLive but GM DB took that from me pic.twitter.com/NYzotzKrU1 — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 19, 2017

