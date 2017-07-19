- Brooke Hogan and Ariel Toombs (Roddy Piper's daughter) want to team with Ronda Rousey in WWE. TMZ Sports posted this video of Brooke and Ariel talking about possibly teaming with Rousey after the former UFC Champion sat ringside for The Mae Young Classic last week to support friend Shayna Baszler. Brooke also awkwardly comments on her dad Hulk Hogan being the only one to take on Ronda because he's that strong and she's that strong.
- Titus O'Neil and the Embracing Legacy organization are hosting 100 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa today at Busch Gardens amusement park. Titus tweeted the following on the big day:
Workout complete&Now time for some fun hosting 100kids today at @BuschGardens from @BGCTampa @EmbracingLegacy @AcademyPrepTPA #YouthSuccess pic.twitter.com/23Dw983Vxo— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 19, 2017
