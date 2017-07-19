- Ticket IQ sent us word that Sunday's WWE Battleground from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is not yet sold out. Hundreds of seats are still available from the venue with prices ranging from $25-$500. On the secondary market, the average price is $136 with cheapest ticket listed for $47.

- Today at WWEShop.com you can save an additional 40% off by clicking here and using code SAVE40 at checkout.

- Daniel Bryan tweeted out some "fake news" last night when Talking Smack used to air before WWE cancelled the weekly Tuesday night showings. Bryan tweeted:

Don't worry folks, next week after #SmackdownLive, @ReneeYoungWWE and I will host a pirate version of #TalkingSmack on TOUT #fakenews — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 19, 2017

Bryan's former Talking Smack co-host replied:

.@WWEDanielBryan is keeping the lights on at TOUT and dammit we'll make a show up next week. #TalkingSmack https://t.co/SEU2yGB4rn — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 19, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.