- Ticket IQ sent us word that Sunday's WWE Battleground from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is not yet sold out. Hundreds of seats are still available from the venue with prices ranging from $25-$500. On the secondary market, the average price is $136 with cheapest ticket listed for $47.

At this rate, resale prices are most similar to 2013's Money In The Bank at Wells Fargo Center headlined by Randy Orton vs. Rob Van Dam vs. CM Punk vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Sheamus vs. Christian in the titular match. Tickets had an average price of $171 with cheapest seat $47. This is the first PPV at Wells Fargo Center since the 2015 Royal Rumble.

- Daniel Bryan tweeted out some "fake news" last night when Talking Smack used to air before WWE cancelled the weekly Tuesday night showings. Bryan tweeted:


Bryan's former Talking Smack co-host replied:


