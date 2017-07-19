- GFW posted this video looking at Austin Aries' top 5 TNA matches - vs. Bully Ray at Sacrifice 2012, vs. Alex Shelley at Against All Odds 2012, vs. Jack Evans vs. Low Ki vs. Zema Ion at Destination X 2011, vs. Jeff Hardy at Turning Point 2012 and vs. Bobby Roode at Destination X 2012.

- The Super X Cup tournament continues on this week's GFW Impact as Sammy Guevara takes on Drago in a 1st round match. Guevara is representing Texas/Cuba & Wrestle Circus while Drago is representing Mexico & AAA. The winner of this match will go on to face Dezmond Xavier.

- GFW posted the following on current WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode being an Impact Original. Roode will be one of the talents featured on the GFW Amped Anthology pay-per-view series that begins airing on August 11th. The series will feature the original GFW TV tapings from Las Vegas, taped more than a year ago.

Bobby Roode is a wrestlers wrestler. Roode will always be considered an #impactoriginal where he found amazing success. From #teamcanada to #beermoney to #thedirtyheels and not to mention the longest reigning #worldchampion in company history. Roode continues to blaze a trail as the current #NXT #worldchampion and you can see #bobbyroode compete on August 11th at #ampedanthology on #payperview #mondaymotivation #mondayvibes #instadaily @gfwwrestling #gfw2017

