- The new feud between The LAX and World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron will continue on this week's GFW Impact. Above and below are new videos to push the feud, including Konnan and the group sending a message to Alberto through his brother El Hijo de Dos Caras. Konnan wants Patron to join the group and wants an answer this Thursday. Konnan then sends the GFW Impact Tag Team Champions Santana & Ortiz to bring Patron's father to their hideout.

- Matches announced for Thursday's GFW Impact include Low Ki vs. Matt Sydal vs. El Hijo de Fantasma and Eddie Edwards vs. Ethan Carter III vs. Eli Drake vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose, plus six-man action with Laredo Kid, Garza Jr. & Octagoncito vs. Idris Abraham, Trevor Lee & Demus. GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna will also be in action. As noted, Thursday's show will also feature Sammy Guevara vs. Drago in a Super X Cup tournament first round match.

- Below is behind-the-scenes footage from GFW's recent 4th of July shoot with Lauren Van Ness, Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim and others:



Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.