- Above is a promo for next week's WWE RAW from Washington, DC with Sasha Banks vs. Bayley to determine a new #1 contender, Elias Samson vs. Finn Balor in a No DQ match and Handicap Match action with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas & WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.
- Charlotte Flair tweeted the following after her loss to Becky Lynch on last night's SmackDown:
Can't break our bond. #TeaTime ?? #fireandice #SDLive (I'll have to drink my ?? with other arm ??) ???? @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/LlrOM7U6UU— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 19, 2017
