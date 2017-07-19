Kurt Angle revealing that Jason Jordan was his son on RAW this past Monday night had apparently been the plan for a while. There had been speculation that the reveal would be something relating to Stephanie McMahon or Dixie Carter which would lead to a SummerSlam match between Angle and Triple H.

WWE started the storyline with Angle's secret in late May. Only weeks later, James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet hinted on his Twitter about the outcome of the storyline and how it had nothing to do with Triple H and Angle, as seen below:

Just so we can squash this one more time, any rumor of Angle & HHH having a feud over the next few months is....let's just say illegitimate. — james mckenna (@chillhartman) June 19, 2017

Kurt Angle after next weeks Monday Night Raw. ?? pic.twitter.com/fwds4iwf7M — james mckenna (@chillhartman) July 11, 2017

He posted the following after Monday's show:

maybe i didnt make my hints clear enough. i had been trying to tell you all for a month now. #RAW pic.twitter.com/8fC9JF6Izj — james mckenna (@chillhartman) July 18, 2017

During a press conference earlier this month to promote being a pre-order bonus for WWE 2K18, Angle admitted that he has yet to take any WWE physicals. When I spoke to Angle after he became RAW General Manger, he admitted that he didn't see himself returning to the ring anytime soon.

"I don't know about 'soon'. I think that the general manager role is going to last a little while. I don't think they want me to go any step further than that, but you do have to keep in mind that until I take the physical [no in-ring return will happen]," Angle told Wrestling Inc. "I don't know when it's going to occur, but I'd say it'd most likely occur. But, I'd say probably near the end of the year is what I'm guessing and I really don't know.

"I did hint to Triple H at the very beginning of our talks that I did want to wrestle again and he said, 'we'll cross that bridge when we get to it. You're going to have to take a physical and you're going to have to pass.' So he said, 'let's just take it one step at a time.' I really believe, and this was not mentioned by anybody, and this is my own belief, I really believe they want to see how I do. They want to see if I really am the person I say I am, that I've been staying clean for four years, that I've got my life together, that I have everything on track. It's a bit of a longer process, but you've got to earn back the trust."

