- Above is slow motion footage from this week's WWE RAW main event between Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns, which was crashed by Braun Strowman.
- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be acting as special referee for the main event of his Reality of Wrestling Summer of Champions IV event on Saturday, August 12th in Texas City, TX. That match will see ROW Heavyweight Champion Ayden Cristiano defend against Gino. Stevie Ray, Ernest "The Cat" Miller, The Boogeyman, Queen Sharmell and others will also be appearing. Booker tweeted this flyer for the event:
