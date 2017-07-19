- Above is slow motion footage from this week's WWE RAW main event between Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns, which was crashed by Braun Strowman.

- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind At Midnight With Chris Hardwick & America's Got Talent. SmackDown had 50,000 interactions on Twitter with 13,000 unique authors, up from last week's 49,000 interactions and 13,000 authors. SmackDown also had 73,000 Facebook interactions with 50,000 unique authors last night, down from last week's 85,000 interactions and 57,000 authors.

- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be acting as special referee for the main event of his Reality of Wrestling Summer of Champions IV event on Saturday, August 12th in Texas City, TX. That match will see ROW Heavyweight Champion Ayden Cristiano defend against Gino. Stevie Ray, Ernest "The Cat" Miller, The Boogeyman, Queen Sharmell and others will also be appearing. Booker tweeted this flyer for the event:

Reality of Wrestling's biggest event of the year, #SummerofChampionsIV. It's going down 8/12/17. Tixstill available. https://t.co/c008QpHsKz pic.twitter.com/H7PL7DDECA — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 19, 2017

