Source: PWInsider

Rey Mysterio was in Nashville, TN on Monday night to visit with his WWE friends who were in town for RAW, according to PWInsider.

According to the report, Mysterio met with Global Force Wrestling officials earlier in the day to discuss a deal that would bring him to Global Force Wrestling. Exact details of the meeting were not immediately available but PWInsider reported that Mysterio "has a contract offer in his hands." Mysterio was in town with his long-time friend Konnan.

As noted here on WrestlingINC.com, Mysterio is under contract with Lucha Underground through the end of season three, which will air in September. He'll be a free agent after that but has a 90-day non-compete agreement attached to his deal.

See Also Karen Jarrett Fuels Rumors Of Former WWE Champion Going To GFW

Sports Illustrated first reported GFW's interest in Mysterio, also noting WWE was hoping to bring him back.

Mysterio, 42, left WWE in February 2015 and has worked for AAA in Mexico, on the independent circuit, in addition to his work with Lucha Underground. His son, Dominick, is also focusing on a career in professional wrestling.

Karen Jarrett, who of course is Jeff's wife and an executive consultant for GFW, posted this photo of Mysterio to her Instagram account on Tuesday.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.