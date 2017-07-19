Source: PWInsider
Rey Mysterio was in Nashville, TN on Monday night to visit with his WWE friends who were in town for RAW, according to PWInsider.
As noted here on WrestlingINC.com, Mysterio is under contract with Lucha Underground through the end of season three, which will air in September. He'll be a free agent after that but has a 90-day non-compete agreement attached to his deal.
Sports Illustrated first reported GFW's interest in Mysterio, also noting WWE was hoping to bring him back.
Mysterio, 42, left WWE in February 2015 and has worked for AAA in Mexico, on the independent circuit, in addition to his work with Lucha Underground. His son, Dominick, is also focusing on a career in professional wrestling.
Karen Jarrett, who of course is Jeff's wife and an executive consultant for GFW, posted this photo of Mysterio to her Instagram account on Tuesday.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.