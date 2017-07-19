- Above is the latest WWE NXT Insider video with Cathy Kelley looking at fallout from last week's show and a preview for tonight's episode. We also see Christy St. Cloud interviewing NXT General Manager William Regal for his reaction to the end of last week's NXT Tag Team Title match that saw The Authors of Pain retain over Heavy Machinery. Regal believes it will be fireworks with SAnitY getting involved as none of these teams are backing down from the others.

There's also exclusive NXT Insider video of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce mouthing off to Christy about NXT Women's Champion Asuka, who is currently on vacation. Bleacher Report's Matt Camp later joins the show for a NXT Stock Watch segment.

- WWE's "30 Years of Survivor Series" DVD has been moved up to an October 24th, 2017 release date in the United States, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The set was previously announced for a November release. The November 13th release date for the UK remains. WDN notes that the format of this release will a "top 30 moments" style countdown with each year presented in a "fast-paced" condensed package, recapping historic milestones and great matches. There will also be "hours of match extras" included. You can now pre-order the DVD on Amazon at this link.

- FYE will begin taking orders for new Bayley Gummy Bears this week. Similar to the packages they did with The New Day Booty-O's cereal last year, FYE will be selling t-shirt/gummies combo packages. Bayley tweeted the following photo of Carmella holding the gummies:

Jason Jordan is Kurt Angles son, and I have my own gummy bears! What the is going on? @officialfye @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/0FB7LAJywW — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 19, 2017

