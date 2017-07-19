- Corey Graves and Renee Young help WWE United States Champion AJ Styles plug some of his new WWE Shop merchandise in this new backstage video. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase. Styles wrote with the video, "Stay #Phenomenal this summer. Thanks to @WWEShop... ...and @ReneeYoungWWE ...and (kinda) @WWEGraves"

- Tickets for the August 24th WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail university went on sale this past Monday and quickly sold out. These will be the first tapings after NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" during SummerSlam weekend.

- As noted, a helicopter carrying SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon was forced to perform a controlled emergency landing in the ocean earlier today in New York. We have full details and local news video from the scene at this link. Below are more comments from Shane and an announcement from WWE:

Shane McMahon OK following helicopter crash in Atlantic Ocean A helicopter carrying Shane McMahon made an emergency landing today in the Atlantic Ocean near Gilgo Beach on Long Island, N.Y. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the emergency landing occurred around 10:25 a.m. ET about a half-mile off shore. The SmackDown LIVE Commissioner spoke with WWE.com after the incident to confirm he and his pilot were fine and escaped injuries from the landing. He explained that he was en route to visiting family on Eastern Long Island when the helicopter troubles started. "I would like to thank our pilot, Mario, who did a heroic job of landing us safely in the water, the Suffolk County Marine Bureau who were first on the scene, all the lifeguards who came out to assist us and the Fire Island Coast Guard station," he said. McMahon reiterated that the WWE Universe shouldn't worry and that he won't need to step away from his SmackDown LIVE responsibilities. "Everyone is safe and sound," he said. "I look forward to seeing everyone at WWE Battleground in Philadelphia this Sunday."

I'd like to thank the man upstairs for looking out this morning & thanks to pilot Mario, Suffolk Co. Marine Bureau & Fire Island Coast Guard — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 19, 2017

