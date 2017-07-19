- Above is the intro video for WWE's "Kurt Angle – The Essential Collection" DVD that comes out on August 1st, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The set will include an exclusive interview with Angle. The segments will run between each of the 25 featured matches. The full run-time of the DVD set is 8 hours and 44 minutes. You can pre-order the set via Amazon at this link. This is the first DVD set WWE has released on the RAW General Manager.

- WWE stock was up 2.31% today, closing at $21.29 per share. Today's high was $21.57 and the low was $20.81.

- Triple H announced the following theme songs for WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" today: "Bleeding in the Blur" by Code Orange, "Poison Pens" by Creeper and "No Fear" by Phil Ade featuring Saba Abraha & Tate Kobang. He posted this look at the themes:

