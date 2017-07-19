- Above is new video of Sasha Banks hanging with a few kangaroos, koalas and kookaburras at the Royal Melbourne Zoological Gardens last week while on a WWE promotional tour of Australia & New Zealand.
- Mustafa Ali ended his feud with Drew Gulak on last night's WWE 205 Live episode after winning their 2 of 3 Falls match, 2-1. Ali, who has been campaigning for a role in Disney's live-action Aladdin remake, tweeted the following after the win:
That match was for anyone that ever felt like they got bullied into being somebody they don't want to be. Fight back. Be you. @WWE205Live— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) July 19, 2017
Hey @DrewGulak ...new buttons? @WWE205Live pic.twitter.com/uXAFzoC3px— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) July 19, 2017
