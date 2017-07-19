- Above are highlights from day one of the G1 Climax 27 tournament featuring Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito. You can see the full results from the show by clicking here. Day two of the tournament will take place July 20 at 5:30am ET.
- ROH announced on their upcoming War of the Worlds UK tour (which they are co-promoting with NJPW) will feature The Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page) taking on Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi) on August 18. This will be the first-time they meet in a 10-man match.
