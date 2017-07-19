Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's coverage of Lucha Underground on The El Rey Network. Thanks for joining us here on the site. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section. Live coverage will begin at 8pm eastern.

Tonight's show will feature the continuation of The Cueto Cup Tournament. Round Two continues as Prince Puma will clash with 'The Darewolf' PJ Black and Dante Fox will take on Son of Havoc.



Lucha Underground On The El Rey Network

Season 3 Episode 27 "Fade to Black"

Filmed At 'The Temple' In Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, California

Here is the synopsis for tonight's show entitled "Fade To Black"

The Cueto Cup continues; Vampiro gives counsel to Prince Puma on his match; Johnny Mundo introduces his agent to the Worldwide Underground

