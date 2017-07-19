- Above is a clip from 2003 when Goldberg came to the aid of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as he tried to fend off Mark Henry and Batista. Ric Flair also attempted to get involved, but received a spear from Goldberg for his troubles.

- Earlier today, a helicopter carrying Shane McMahon was forced to make an emergency landing in the Atlantic Ocean off Gilgo Beach in New York. There were no injuries reported to Shane or the other person aboard the chopper. On Twitter, Rusev commented that was karma for Shane ignoring his video message from a few months back. In the video he's referencing, Rusev demanded a title shot at Money in the Bank or he wouldn't return, nothing came of the story and Rusev eventually made his SmackDown debut on July 4. This Sunday at Battleground, he'll face John Cena in a Flag Match.

When you don't respond to my video messages you land in the ocean @shanemcmahon #carma #WWEBattleground — Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 19, 2017

