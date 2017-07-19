WWE just broke the news Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kannelis is now official for Sunday's WWE Battleground. After Sami accidentally interrupting the love fest between Mike and Maria Kanellis multiple times, Mike decided to retaliate by smashing a vase over Sami's head. On this week's episode of SmackDown, the two faced each other with Mike picking up the win, thanks to a distraction by Maria. Now, these two Superstars will meet up again this Sunday, be sure to join us for live coverage starting at 7pm ET!

Below is the updated card for Sunday's Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia:

Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Flag Match

Rusev vs. John Cena

Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender

Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis

Kickoff

Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger

