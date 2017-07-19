WWE just broke the news Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kannelis is now official for Sunday's WWE Battleground. After Sami accidentally interrupting the love fest between Mike and Maria Kanellis multiple times, Mike decided to retaliate by smashing a vase over Sami's head. On this week's episode of SmackDown, the two faced each other with Mike picking up the win, thanks to a distraction by Maria. Now, these two Superstars will meet up again this Sunday, be sure to join us for live coverage starting at 7pm ET!
BREAKING: @SamiZayn & @RealMikeBennett will have their rematch THIS SUNDAY at #WWEBattleground, LIVE on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/K0ePrcUUle— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2017
Below is the updated card for Sunday's Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia:
Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena
Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender
Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin
Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis
Kickoff
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger
