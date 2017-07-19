- Above, Cathy Kelley reviewed Shane McMahon's emergency helicopter landing from earlier today. Kelley mentioned that Shane McMahon will still be on-hand at Battleground this Sunday.

- Edge and Christian's Pod of Awesomeness announced on Twitter they will have AJ Styles on as a guest this Friday. The U.S. Champion will be taking on Kevin Owens at Battleground on Sunday.


WWE RAW Star Vents About Not Being Used On TV
WWE RAW Star Vents About Not Being Used On TV

- German Wrestler and Mae Young Classic participant, Jazzy Gabert, responded to Bayley seeing if she was interested in having a bodyguard. Lita also chimed in her full support this alliance.




