- Above, Cathy Kelley reviewed Shane McMahon's emergency helicopter landing from earlier today. Kelley mentioned that Shane McMahon will still be on-hand at Battleground this Sunday.
FRIDAY... pic.twitter.com/b5qZqqtI6W— Pod of Awesomeness (@EandCPod) July 19, 2017
- German Wrestler and Mae Young Classic participant, Jazzy Gabert, responded to Bayley seeing if she was interested in having a bodyguard. Lita also chimed in her full support this alliance.
Where can I find Jazzy Gabert? Now, SHE is intimidating. ????#MaeYoungClassic— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 18, 2017
Yo Bayley do you need a Bodyguard? ??— Jazzy Gabert (@alphafemale1) July 18, 2017
Yessssssss— Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) July 19, 2017
