- Above, Cathy Kelley reviewed Shane McMahon's emergency helicopter landing from earlier today. Kelley mentioned that Shane McMahon will still be on-hand at Battleground this Sunday.

Edge and Christian's Pod of Awesomeness announced on Twitter they will have AJ Styles on as a guest this Friday. The U.S. Champion will be taking on Kevin Owens at Battleground on Sunday.

See Also WWE RAW Star Vents About Not Being Used On TV

- German Wrestler and Mae Young Classic participant, Jazzy Gabert, responded to Bayley seeing if she was interested in having a bodyguard. Lita also chimed in her full support this alliance.

Where can I find Jazzy Gabert? Now, SHE is intimidating. ????#MaeYoungClassic — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 18, 2017

Yo Bayley do you need a Bodyguard? ?? — Jazzy Gabert (@alphafemale1) July 18, 2017

Yessssssss — Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) July 19, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.