- Above is Charlotte Flair and Dana Brooke vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley at last year's Battleground PPV. Sasha was able to win with the Bank Statement with Charlotte tapping out.

- As noted ( here and here ), WWE Battleground has yet to sell out, despite WWE dropping ticket prices for the event. Now, WWE has John Cena putting out an important message to "Everyone on the internet" to get to Philadelphia and watch him defeat Rusev in a Flag match.

- A pro Street Fighter gamer recently made it to the finals at EVO, but lost, and he was apparently down in the dumps because of this. CM Punk (and his dog, Larry) sent him a message via Kenny Omega's Twitter. Along with some words of encouragement, Punks said, "Fall down once, get up twice. Falls down seven times, get up eight. See you next year in the finals."

.@PunkDaGod A friend of mine wanted to make sure you saw this... Chin up, buddy - the best is yet to come! pic.twitter.com/e35FZDsxD2 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 19, 2017

Let everyone down I'm so disappointed in myself — PG Punk (@PunkDaGod) July 17, 2017

