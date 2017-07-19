- As seen above, WWE NXT began airing vignettes for "The Street Profits" Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford this week.

- Tonight's NXT main event saw Drew McIntyre defeat Killian Dain to earn a shot from NXT Champion Bobby Roode at "Takeover: Brooklyn III" during WWE SummerSlam weekend. Below is post-match video of Drew calling out Roode. Drew says this is no longer Roode's NXT and he is coming for the title.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.