Paige is potentially facing charges from the domestic violence incident with GFW World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron at the Orlando International Airport back on July 9th, according to new reports by Pro Wrestling Sheet and F4Wonline.com. Orlando Police detectives have reportedly found probable cause to charge the former WWE Divas Champion with domestic battery. The evidence has been forwarded to the state attorney's office for review and they will decide if charges need to be brought against Paige.

It was also noted that the investigation into Patron is still ongoing by Orlando police. Alberto was suspended by GFW until the investigation is complete but he is not being edited out of any Impact broadcasts during the suspension and apparently will not be stripped of the title.

After originally claiming that she and Alberto were the ones that got police involved, Paige then released a statement that said she was the one being held for potential battery charges after TMZ released audio of the argument between she and Alberto that told the true story on what happened that day.

Paige could be looking at another WWE suspension over the charges as the company has a zero-tolerance policy regarding domestic violence but she must be arrested before a suspension is brought. A conviction would bring termination. WWE's policy on domestic violence reads like this:

WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated. WWE's ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE. Section 9.13(a) of the WWE booking contract, commonly known as the "morals clause", provides WWE with broad discretion and authority to act under such circumstances.

