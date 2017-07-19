Jeff Novitzky, who works as the UFC's Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, says Brock Lesnar has not re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool, according to comments made to MMAJunkie on Wednesday.

"(Lesnar) is not currently enrolled in the USADA testing pool, nor has there been any inquiry on his part to do so," Novitzky said.

He added there is "zero truth" to reports, apparently started by the @TalkMMA page that Lesnar had met with UFC officials along with Paul Heyman to discuss a return to the Octagon.

There were reports that Lesnar had re-entered the USADA testing pool in case he wanted to opt to return to MMA instead of re-signing with WWE. Again, that's something the UFC is emphatically denying.

Brock Lesnar came out of a five year retirement from mixed martial arts to compete at UFC 200 last summer where he beat Mark Hunt by unanimous decision. Lesnar was later suspended by the USADA for testing positive for the banned estrogen blocker clomiphene in an out-of-competition test and in-competition test. As a result, the former UFC heavyweight champion was suspended one year by USADA. When he retired, his suspension was frozen. Lesnar's victory over Hunt was overturned to a no contest.

Hunt filed a civil lawsuit against the UFC, Dana White and Lesnar himself over the positive drug tests. Motions were made by both parties to dismiss the suits.

Lesnar remains under WWE contract through WrestleMania 34 in 2018. The company approved his fight against Mark Hunt and retain exclusive rights to his services, in the wrestling ring and in fighting competitions for as long as his Performer's Contract is active.

