- As seen on this week's WWE NXT episode, Oney Lorcan picked up a hard-fought win over Danny Burch and the two had a show of respect after the match. They also agreed to have a rematch, which was taped at the last set of Full Sail TV tapings. That match will air some time in the next few weeks. Above is video from the post-match segment.

Carmella tweeted the following on going from the last WWE Draft pick one year ago to now holding the Money In the Bank contract for a shot at the SmackDown Women's Title:

One year ago today I was the very last draft pick. Now I'm making history. Never let anyone tell you you're not good enough! ???? pic.twitter.com/S0JKY3d3aR — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) July 20, 2017

- There's speculation on former Ring of Honor star Donovan Dijak signing with WWE soon as he's no longer accepting indie bookings, according to New Age Insiders. Dijak made the announcement on their podcast last night. Dijak left ROH earlier this year and it was reported that WWE had interest in signing him, Crazzy Steve, Kyle O'Reilly, Lio Rush and Gunner.

You Heard it here FIRST - @DonovanDijak tells #NAIpod he is no longer taking Independent Dates#NeXTBigThing pic.twitter.com/wyuNjJ9wTS — The New Age Insiders (@NewAgeInsiders) July 20, 2017

