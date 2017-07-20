WrestlingINC.com owner Raj Giri was on a conference call on Wednesday with Jeremy Borash of Global Force Wrestling and asked him how much input he had on the Total Deletion segments and for his thoughts on where the intellectual property sits.

"The day to day was primarily myself and Matt [Hardy]," Borash said. "You know, as far as the IT goes, that's out (laughs) of my jurisdiction obviously. Impact Wrestling's, you know, paid my salary to create and help create that stuff, you know, and obviously, that's for someone else to decide I guess if that's where it's going."

GFW has been locked in a legal battle with Matt and Jeff Hardy for the majority of this year over the rights to the Broken Matt and Brother Nero gimmicks.

GFW's argument is the gimmicks were created while they were working in the company but both Hardy brothers claim they created the idea behind the gimmicks that were of their own doing. Matt Hardy's wife, Reby, has been very vocal in her criticism towards Impact over the legal issues and even tweeted that Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions President Ed Nordholm and Jeff Jarrett are the "scum of the earth."

There was recently a deal in place for Global Force Wrestling to sell the gimmick to the Hardy brothers but Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm wouldn't sign off.

"But, you know, as far as, you know, those guys go, what a pleasure to work with them," said Borash. "I love them all. I loved working with, you know, such creative guys. And that's the kind of thing too whether it's those guys or getting to work with Steiner, getting to work with Joseph Park, you know, you get to work with guys who are really creative and things start to happen and you gel."

"You know, nothing's better in a good brainstorming idea over a couple of beers after a show," said Borash. "That's usually when most of it gets done."

JB was also if he's thought about bringing the Broken Universe back to GFW with potentially different characters.

"No, I don't think so and only because I think that's a - that particular thing - and I guess, if you want to call it that style or whatever, we did something at Slammiversary completely with just Joseph Park and Scott Steiner and Josh Mathews and I thought it was pretty entertaining," said Borash.

"It's more of a way I like to shoot television," JB explained. "I've done short movies, I've done short videos and it's just kind of the same thing."

Borash gave some specifics about how they shoot that particular style and how it's something different. He revealed the biggest thing he worries about legally is the statute of limitations, noting he didn't read the laws in the state of North Carolina when they shot off fireworks in FAA airspace and he doesn't want to be in court trying to explain what they did. JB talked about segments being shot on the fly and them being different than what you see in other wrestling companies.

