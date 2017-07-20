Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Jason Jordan was only told about his role as Kurt Angle's "illegitimate son" last week, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to the report, this explains why WWE has done nothing with American Alpha as of late, even though there had actually been hints about them getting a new storyline on SmackDown.

See Also News On Kurt Angle Returning To The Ring, If Jason Jordan Storyline Had Been The Plan All Along

For those that missed it, Angle announced on this week's episode of WWE RAW that Jason Jordan of American Alpha is his long-lost son. The backstory is Angle dated a woman in college and that woman gave birth to a baby boy nine months after their last date. Per the storylines, the boy was put up for adoption and taken in by two parents who taught him strong American values.

The reveal effectively breaks up American Alpha as a team, with Chad Gable remaining on SmackDown. Jordan is now officially a member of the RAW roster, where the option remains for Angle to return to the ring and team with him or even a feud between the two later on down the line.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter speculates there was a probably a decision to make between Jordan and Gable with it probably being partially a rib on Angle's known past for dating African American women. WWE did a storyline a decade ago when Angle had a thing for Sharmell Sullivan while he did a program with Booker T.

The Angle reveal episode of WWE Raw averaged 3.153 million viewers, which is the biggest audience the show has done since April 17, 2017 when it did 3.346 million viewers. On the latest episode of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, Wrestling Inc. owner Raj Giri shared his thoughts on how he would have done the Jason Jordan reveal - which involved Dixie Carter and Luke Harper - which you can check out below at the 21:00 mark:

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.