- Charlotte Flair appeared on the Fan Theory podcast to promote this Saturday's WWE live event at the Wildwoods Convention Center. During the podcast, Charlotte said that she wants to eventually wrestle Asuka and "dethrone her." She also revealed one of her dream matches.

"One of my dream matches would definitely be against Stephanie McMahon," Charlotte said, via The Asbury Park Press . "(It would be) queen versus queen."

- The 40% off clearance merchandise sale at WWEShop.com ends today. You can save an additional 40% off clearance merchandise by clicking here and using code SAVE40 at checkout.

- WWE and SuperSport in Africa today announced a new, multi-year agreement to broadcast WWE programming live throughout sub-Saharan Africa. You can check out the official announcement below:

WWE® and SuperSport Announce Multi-Year Agreement to Televise Raw® and Smackdown® JOHANNESBURG & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) and SuperSport, Africa's premier sports broadcaster, today announced a new, multi-year agreement to broadcast WWE programming live for the first time in more than 50 countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa. Starting Monday, August 28, SuperSport will air WWE's flagship shows Raw® and SmackDown® as well as WWE specials, including WrestleMania® and SummerSlam®. "WWE is a global phenomenon, so securing the broadcast rights for SuperSport is a terrific coup," said Gideon Khobane, chief executive of SuperSport. "The athletes involved are larger than life figures who command huge followings. At long last our viewers will get to share in this entertainment spectacle in high definition. I look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with WWE." "SuperSport is a best-in-class partner who shares our vision and passion for engaging with and entertaining our fans," said Ed Wells, WWE Executive Vice President, International. "Televising WWE programming live in sub-Saharan Africa for the first time is an important milestone for us, and we look forward to working with SuperSport to cultivate new fans in the region." SuperSport channels S3, S4, S9 and SS10 will televise Raw on Tuesdays and SmackDown on Wednesdays, offering both live telecasts and same-day re-airs, and will broadcast all WWE specials live, including WrestleMania®,SummerSlam®,Survivor Series® and Royal Rumble®. All programs will be available with English commentary and on demand. WWE programming will also be made available across some of DStv's general entertainment channels. To celebrate the new partnership, SuperSport will televise the prior week's episodes of Raw and SmackDown on Monday, August 28.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.