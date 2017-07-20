Day 2 kicked off in the G1 Climax 27 tournament with the first round of matches in Block B. The video above includes the first four matches from earlier today and you can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the full results:
Juice Robinson defeated Satoshi Kojima
Tama Tonga defeated Michael Elgin
SANADA defeated EVIL
Kazuchika Okada defeated Toru Yano
Kenny Omega defeated Minoru Suzuki
#G127 Night02 live only on @njpwworld ??https://t.co/LZOijkGFAk @KennyOmegamanX vs. @suzuki_D_minoru pic.twitter.com/mNnAPE20dY— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 20, 2017
Non-Tournament Matches
El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Hirai Kawato and Kota Ibushi
Yuji Nagata, Tiger Mask, and Togi Makabe defeated Tomohiro Ishii, Gedo, and Hirooki Goto
Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale defeated David Finlay and Hiroshi Tanahashi
Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI defeated Jado and YOSHI-HASHI
Current Standings
Block A
Bad Luck Fale 2
Hirooki Goto 2
Tetsuya Naito 2
Zack Sabre Jr. 2
YOSHI-HASHI 2
Kota Ibushi 0
Tomohiro Ishii 0
Togi Makabe 0
Yuji Nagata 0
Hiroshi Tanahashi 0
Block B
Kazuchika Okada 2
Kenny Omega 2
Juice Robinson 2
SANADA 2
Tama Tonga 2
Michael Elgin 0
EVIL 0
Satoshi Kojima 0
Minoru Suzuki 0
Toru Yano 0
The next show is July 21 at 5:30am ET, here's the card:
* Tetsuya Naito vs. YOSHI-HASHI
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale
* Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Togi Makabe vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Yuji Nagata vs. Hirooki Goto
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Michael Elgin vs. Gedo, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada
* Yujiro Takahashi and Kenny Omega vs. Chase Owens and Tama Tonga
* Taichi and Minoru Suzuki vs. BUSHI and SANADA
* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Hiromu Takahashi and EVIL
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.