Day 2 kicked off in the G1 Climax 27 tournament with the first round of matches in Block B. The video above includes the first four matches from earlier today and you can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the full results:

Juice Robinson defeated Satoshi KojimaTama Tonga defeated Michael ElginSANADA defeated EVILKazuchika Okada defeated Toru YanoKenny Omega defeated Minoru Suzuki

Non-Tournament Matches

El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Hirai Kawato and Kota Ibushi

Yuji Nagata, Tiger Mask, and Togi Makabe defeated Tomohiro Ishii, Gedo, and Hirooki Goto

Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale defeated David Finlay and Hiroshi Tanahashi

Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI defeated Jado and YOSHI-HASHI

Current Standings

Block A

Bad Luck Fale 2

Hirooki Goto 2

Tetsuya Naito 2

Zack Sabre Jr. 2

YOSHI-HASHI 2

Kota Ibushi 0

Tomohiro Ishii 0

Togi Makabe 0

Yuji Nagata 0

Hiroshi Tanahashi 0

Block B

Kazuchika Okada 2

Kenny Omega 2

Juice Robinson 2

SANADA 2

Tama Tonga 2

Michael Elgin 0

EVIL 0

Satoshi Kojima 0

Minoru Suzuki 0

Toru Yano 0

The next show is July 21 at 5:30am ET, here's the card:

* Tetsuya Naito vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Togi Makabe vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Yuji Nagata vs. Hirooki Goto

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Michael Elgin vs. Gedo, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada

* Yujiro Takahashi and Kenny Omega vs. Chase Owens and Tama Tonga

* Taichi and Minoru Suzuki vs. BUSHI and SANADA

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Hiromu Takahashi and EVIL

