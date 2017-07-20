In an update on Brock Lesnar not wanting to renew his WWE contract past WrestleMania 34 in April, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Lesnar's WWE deal has a renewal option.

Lesnar's contract with WWE does end in April 2018 but it renews if neither side informs the other they are ending the agreement, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Brock has yet to say he's leaving and reportedly has not made a decision on his future at this time.

See Also UFC Squashes Reports Of Brock Lesnar Re-Entering USADA Testing Pool For MMA Return

Brock retired from fighting after his loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 141 in 2011 due to struggles with diverticulitis. In March 2015, he participated in an interview on ESPN SportsCenter where he announced he had re-signed with WWE and had closed the door on a return to fighting for the UFC.

Lesnar ended up returning to the Octagon last July when he fought Mark Hunt at UFC 200. As noted, that fight was mired in controversy due to Lesnar testing positive for the banned estrogen blocker clomiphene in an out-of-competition test and in-competition test. He was suspended for one year by USADA as a result and his victory was overturned to a no contest.

Recently, rumors began circulating that Lesnar had re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool in anticipation for another return to the Octagon. Jeff Novitzky, who works as the UFC's Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, told media outlets on Wednesday there is "zero truth" to the rumors and Lesnar as not re-entered the testing pool.

Lesnar is the current WWE Universal Champion and defeated Samoa Joe in the main event of WWE Great Balls of Fire earlier this month.

