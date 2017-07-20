Source: Sports Illustrated

Bret Hart spoke with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I'll always be partial to Wembley. It's one of my greatest matches, and it was special to have an outdoor show at Wembley. Everyone was scared it was going to rain and ruin the show, and it was supposed to rain, but everyone crossed their fingers and it never rained. There were 82,000 people and something that made the match so special was that nobody knew who was going to win. I was able to do that with Bulldog at Wembley; right to the very last pin, no one knew who was going to win. It's hard to explain, but it's a beautiful thing to watch in wrestling when someone loses in the exact perfect way. That's why the pin was so dramatic. There was no escape, there was no shame, but I made a mistake and Davey capitalized. It was a beautiful story, and I believe that was the match that launched me into a world champion."

Playing the hero to fans:

"I've always taken a lot of pride that people believed in me as a hero. I tried not to fail them in my life. I tried to live a good life, I have three grandchildren now, and I'm very content right now. I'm still mending in a lot of ways from the latest tragedy in my family, losing my brother. I'm living every day that it could be my last, and I'm grateful for every day. Another good thing I have in my life are fans all across the world. I appreciate every one of them, and I will always do the best I can to show the respect for them that they've shown for me."

