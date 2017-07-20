Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Former TNA World Champion Magnus is no longer with Global Force Wrestling, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The report states Magnus, whose real name is Nick Aldis, turned down GFW's latest contract offer. He reportedly worked the most-recent television tapings in Orlando, Florida under a handshake deal so the company could "protect the lineage of the GFW title," which he lost to Alberto El Patron.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that most of the new contracts GFW has signed with talent gives them ten percent of the independent date money the talent makes. In addition, it's reported talent doesn't get a cut of merchandise sold with their likeness if it's sold directly by GFW.

Magnus first signed with TNA Wrestling in 2008. In 2015, he was one of the first talents Global Force Wrestling announced they had signed and that he was going to work under his real name. This was obviously before the merger between TNA and GFW.

In addition to being a one-time TNA World Champion and one-time GFW Global Champion, Magnus has had success internationally, holding titles in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Noah. When TNA did their partnership with Ring Ka King in India, Magnus held their world title.

